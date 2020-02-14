Shares of ABG Down 10.1% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Asbury Auto Grp (NYSE:ABG) on January 6th, 2020 at $107.65. In approximately 1 month, Asbury Auto Grp has returned 10.14% as of today's recent price of $96.73.

Asbury Auto Grp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $123.45 and a 52-week low of $65.54 and are now trading 48% above that low price at $96.73 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. operates as an automotive retailer operating franchises and dealership locations in the United States. The Company offers new and used vehicles and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts, and service contracts. Asbury Automotive Group offers dealership for luxury and mid-line import brands.

