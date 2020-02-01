Shares of ABG Up 7.1% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Asbury Auto Grp (NYSE:ABG) on October 21st, 2019 at $105.31. In approximately 2 months, Asbury Auto Grp has returned 7.08% as of today's recent price of $112.77.

In the past 52 weeks, Asbury Auto Grp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $65.07 and a high of $123.45 and are now at $112.77, 73% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.7% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. operates as an automotive retailer operating franchises and dealership locations in the United States. The Company offers new and used vehicles and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts, and service contracts. Asbury Automotive Group offers dealership for luxury and mid-line import brands.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Asbury Auto Grp shares.

Log in and add Asbury Auto Grp (ABG) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.