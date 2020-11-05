Shares of ABG Up 11.9% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Asbury Auto Grp (NYSE:ABG) on April 9th, 2020 at $59.22. In approximately 1 month, Asbury Auto Grp has returned 11.88% as of today's recent price of $66.25.

Over the past year, Asbury Auto Grp has traded in a range of $39.36 to $123.45 and is now at $66.25, 68% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.6%.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. operates as an automotive retailer operating franchises and dealership locations in the United States. The Company offers new and used vehicles and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts, and service contracts. Asbury Automotive Group offers dealership for luxury and mid-line import brands.

