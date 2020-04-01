Shares of ABCD Up 0.5% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Cambium Learning (NASDAQ:ABCD) on October 15th, 2018 at $14.41. In approximately 15 months, Cambium Learning has returned 0.52% as of today's recent price of $14.48.

In the past 52 weeks, Cambium Learning share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $0.00 and a high of $14.51 and are now at $0.00. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Cambium Learning Group Inc. provides educational materials. The Company offers learning intervention solutions, which include both instructional materials, as well as implementation-related services, designed specifically for the pre-kindergarten through twelfth grade, and pre-K-12, at-risk, and special education markets.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Cambium Learning shares.

