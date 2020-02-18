Shares of AB Up 20.5% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for AllianceBernstein Holding Lp (NYSE:AB) on August 29th, 2019 at $28.57. In approximately 6 months, AllianceBernstein Holding Lp has returned 20.48% as of today's recent price of $34.42.

AllianceBernstein Holding Lp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $35.42 and a 52-week low of $26.29 and are now trading 31% above that low price at $34.42 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.45% higher and 1.75% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of AllianceBernstein Holding Lp shares.

Log in and add AllianceBernstein Holding Lp (AB) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.