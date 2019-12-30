Shares of AAPL Up 37.2% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) on August 20th, 2019 at $211.84. In approximately 4 months, Apple Inc has returned 37.18% as of today's recent price of $290.59.

Over the past year, Apple Inc has traded in a range of $142.00 to $293.97 and is now at $290.59, 105% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.6% while the 200-day MA has risen 1.0%.

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets personal computers and related personal computing and mobile communication devices along with a variety of related software, services, peripherals, and networking solutions. Apple sells its products worldwide through its online stores, its retail stores, its direct sales force, third-party wholesalers, and resellers.

