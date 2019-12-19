Shares of AAPL Up 32.4% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) on August 20th, 2019 at $211.84. In approximately 4 months, Apple Inc has returned 32.38% as of today's recent price of $280.42.

Over the past year, Apple Inc has traded in a range of $142.00 to $281.90 and is now at $280.42, 97% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.7% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.3%.

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets personal computers and related personal computing and mobile communication devices along with a variety of related software, services, peripherals, and networking solutions. Apple sells its products worldwide through its online stores, its retail stores, its direct sales force, third-party wholesalers, and resellers.

