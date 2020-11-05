Shares of AAPL Up 24.1% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) on March 26th, 2020 at $252.52. In approximately 2 months, Apple Inc has returned 24.07% as of today's recent price of $313.31.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Apple Inc have traded between a low of $170.27 and a high of $327.85 and are now at $313.31, which is 84% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.9%.

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets personal computers and related personal computing and mobile communication devices along with a variety of related software, services, peripherals, and networking solutions. Apple sells its products worldwide through its online stores, its retail stores, its direct sales force, third-party wholesalers, and resellers.

