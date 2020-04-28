Shares of AAP Up 33.5% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Advance Auto Par (NYSE:AAP) on March 25th, 2020 at $90.84. In approximately 1 month, Advance Auto Par has returned 33.51% as of today's recent price of $121.28.

Over the past year, Advance Auto Par has traded in a range of $71.33 to $171.43 and is now at $121.28, 70% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. is an automotive aftermarket parts provider that serves commercial and do-it-yourself customers, as well as independently owned operators. The Company operates stores in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.

