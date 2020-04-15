Shares of AAON Down 12.0% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Aaon Inc (NASDAQ:AAON) on March 9th, 2020 at $53.16. In approximately 1 month, Aaon Inc has returned 12.00% as of today's recent price of $46.78.

Aaon Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $60.00 and a 52-week low of $40.48 and are now trading 16% above that low price at $46.78 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.01% lower and 0.45% lower over the past week, respectively.

AAON, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets commercial rooftop air-conditioning, heating and heat recovery equipment, and air-conditioning coils. The Company's products serve the commercial and industrial new construction and replacement markets.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Aaon Inc.

Log in and add Aaon Inc (AAON) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.