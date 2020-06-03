Shares of AAOI Down 28.5% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Applied Optoelec (NASDAQ:AAOI) on January 29th, 2020 at $12.44. In approximately 1 month, Applied Optoelec has returned 28.46% as of today's recent price of $8.90.

Over the past year, Applied Optoelec has traded in a range of $8.34 to $15.98 and is now at $8.90, 7% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.21% lower and 1.32% lower over the past week, respectively.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. manufactures and supplies fiber-optic networking products. The Company offers diode lasers, photodiodes, subassemblies, and related modules and equipment. Applied Optoelectronics serves customers in the United States, Taiwan, and China.

