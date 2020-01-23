Shares of AAOI Up 23.3% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Applied Optoelec (NASDAQ:AAOI) on December 27th, 2019 at $11.72. In approximately 4 weeks, Applied Optoelec has returned 23.26% as of today's recent price of $14.44.

Applied Optoelec share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $18.04 and a 52-week low of $8.34 and are now trading 73% above that low price at $14.44 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.0% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. manufactures and supplies fiber-optic networking products. The Company offers diode lasers, photodiodes, subassemblies, and related modules and equipment. Applied Optoelectronics serves customers in the United States, Taiwan, and China.

