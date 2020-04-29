Shares of AAN Up 10.8% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Aaron'S Inc (:AAN) on April 9th, 2020 at $25.45. In approximately 3 weeks, Aaron'S Inc has returned 10.77% as of today's recent price of $28.19.

Over the past year, Aaron'S Inc has traded in a range of $13.01 to $78.65 and is now at $28.19, 117% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 6.1%.

Aaron's, Inc. rents and sells office and residential furniture and accessories, consumer electronics, and household appliances. The Company also manufactures furniture, bedding, and accessories. Aaron's has Company-owned and franchised centers in the United States.

