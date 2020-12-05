Shares of AA Up 3.5% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) on March 25th, 2020 at $7.50. In approximately 2 months, Alcoa Corp has returned 3.47% as of today's recent price of $7.76.

Over the past year, Alcoa Corp has traded in a range of $5.16 to $26.00 and is now at $7.79, 51% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.5%.

Alcoa Corporation manufactures metal products. The Company produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. Alcoa serves aluminium industry worldwide.

