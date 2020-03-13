Shake Shack In-A Has Returned 40.0% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (SHAK)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Shake Shack In-A (NYSE:SHAK) on February 25th, 2020 at $64.03. In approximately 2 weeks, Shake Shack In-A has returned 39.96% as of today's recent price of $38.44.

Shake Shack In-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $105.84 and a 52-week low of $35.67 and are now trading 8% above that low price at $38.44 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.1%.

Shake Shack Inc. operates roadside burger stands. The Company focuses on food and beverages, crafted from a range of classic American foods such as burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, crinkle cut fries, shakes, and beer and wine. Shake Shack serves customers globally.

