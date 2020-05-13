SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Servicemaster Gl (NYSE:SERV) on February 10th, 2020 at $34.93. In approximately 3 months, Servicemaster Gl has returned 22.46% as of today's recent price of $27.08.

Over the past year, Servicemaster Gl has traded in a range of $17.63 to $58.78 and is now at $27.08, 54% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.8%.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. provides outsourcing services for residential and commercial customers. The Company offers lawn care and landscape maintenance, termite and pest control, home warranties, disaster response and reconstruction, cleaning and disaster restoration, house cleaning, furniture repair, and home inspection services.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Servicemaster Gl.

Log in and add Servicemaster Gl (SERV) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.