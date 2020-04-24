Sensient Technol Shares (SXT)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Sensient Technol (NYSE:SXT) on October 8th, 2019 at $65.17. In approximately 7 months, Sensient Technol has returned 35.51% as of today's recent price of $42.03.

In the past 52 weeks, Sensient Technol share prices have been bracketed by a low of $38.24 and a high of $75.21 and are now at $42.03, 10% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.02% lower and 3.13% lower over the past week, respectively.

Sensient Technologies Corporation supplies colors, flavors, and fragrances. The Company manufactures a variety of ink-jet inks, cosmetic and pharmaceutical additives, and food and beverage flavors. Sensient Technologies serves customers in the United States.

