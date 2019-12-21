Seneca Foods-A Up 24.1% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (SENEA)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Seneca Foods-A (NASDAQ:SENEA) on September 12th, 2019 at $30.64. In approximately 3 months, Seneca Foods-A has returned 24.09% as of today's recent price of $38.02.

Over the past year, Seneca Foods-Ahas traded in a range of $0.00 to $39.96 and are now at $0.00. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.76% higher and 1.83% higher over the past week, respectively.

Seneca Foods Corporation operates as a fruit and vegetable processing company. The Company retails fruits, beans, and vegetables, as well as offers appetizers, entrees, soups, salads, side dishes, and desserts. Seneca Foods serves customers in the United States.

