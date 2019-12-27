On Semiconductor Shares Up 18.5% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (ON)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for On Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) on October 28th, 2019 at $20.59. In approximately 2 months, On Semiconductor has returned 18.46% as of today's recent price of $24.39.

Over the past year, On Semiconductor has traded in a range of $15.13 to $24.70 and is now at $24.39, 61% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.21% higher and 1.92% higher over the past week, respectively.

ON Semiconductor Corporation supplies analog, standard logic, and discrete semiconductors for data and power management. The Company offers products include integrated circuits and analog ICs. ON Semiconductor also offers discrete semiconductors in a variety of surface mount and standard packages.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of On Semiconductor shares.

