Select Medical Has Returned 52.8% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (SEM)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) on May 21st, 2019 at $15.11. In approximately 7 months, Select Medical has returned 52.80% as of today's recent price of $23.08.

Select Medical share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $23.50 and a 52-week low of $12.96 and are now trading 78% above that low price at $23.08 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.80% higher and 2.06% higher over the past week, respectively.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation is an operator of specialty hospitals and outpatient rehabilitation clinics. The Company provides medical rehabilitation services on a contract basis at nursing homes, hospitals, assisted living and senior care centers, schools, and work sites.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Select Medical shares.

