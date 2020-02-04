Select Ins Grp Has Returned 25.8% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (SIGI)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Select Ins Grp (NASDAQ:SIGI) on February 24th, 2020 at $65.38. In approximately 1 month, Select Ins Grp has returned 25.78% as of today's recent price of $48.52.

Over the past year, Select Ins Grp has traded in a range of $37.05 to $81.35 and is now at $48.52, 31% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.8%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers a broad range of commercial insurance products, alternative risk management products, and managed care and related services. The Company's customers include small to medium-sized businesses, governmental entities, and selected classes of light industry, as well as individuals and families.

