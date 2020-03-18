Sei Investments Shares Down 35.1% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (SEIC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Sei Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) on February 25th, 2020 at $64.72. In approximately 3 weeks, Sei Investments has returned 35.08% as of today's recent price of $42.01.

In the past 52 weeks, Sei Investments share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $41.69 and a high of $69.61 and are now at $42.01. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

SEI Investments Company provides global investment solutions and business solutions. The Company integrates technology, research, information services, financial products, and asset management advice to serve banks, mutual fund and pension plan sponsors, insurance companies, money managers, and individual investors.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Sei Investments.

Log in and add Sei Investments (SEIC) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.