Sei Investments Has Returned % Since SmarTrend Recommendation (SEIC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Sei Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) on March 27th, 2020 at $44.19. In approximately 3 weeks, Sei Investments has returned 13.05% as of today's recent price of $49.95.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Sei Investments have traded between a low of $35.41 and a high of $69.61 and are now at $49.95, which is 41% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.2% lower and 2.68% lower over the past week, respectively.

SEI Investments Company provides global investment solutions and business solutions. The Company integrates technology, research, information services, financial products, and asset management advice to serve banks, mutual fund and pension plan sponsors, insurance companies, money managers, and individual investors.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Sei Investments.

Log in and add Sei Investments (SEIC) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.