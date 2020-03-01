Sei Investments Up 9.0% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (SEIC)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Sei Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) on October 11th, 2019 at $59.55. In approximately 3 months, Sei Investments has returned 8.95% as of today's recent price of $64.88.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Sei Investments have traded between a low of $44.18 and a high of $67.14 and are now at $64.88, which is 47% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

SEI Investments Company provides global investment solutions and business solutions. The Company integrates technology, research, information services, financial products, and asset management advice to serve banks, mutual fund and pension plan sponsors, insurance companies, money managers, and individual investors.

