Seaworld Enterta Shares Down 74.3% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (SEAS)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Seaworld Enterta (NYSE:SEAS) on February 24th, 2020 at $32.64. In approximately 3 weeks, Seaworld Enterta has returned 74.29% as of today's recent price of $8.39.

Over the past year, Seaworld Entertahas traded in a range of $6.75 to $36.96 and are now at $8.39. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 1%.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc is a theme park and entertainment company. The Company delivers personal, interactive and educational experiences that blend imagination with nature. SeaWorld theme parks feature a diverse array of rides, shows and other attractions.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Seaworld Enterta.

Log in and add Seaworld Enterta (SEAS) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.