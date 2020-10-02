Seaworld Enterta Has Returned 24.8% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (SEAS)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Seaworld Enterta (NYSE:SEAS) on November 7th, 2019 at $28.36. In approximately 3 months, Seaworld Enterta has returned 24.78% as of today's recent price of $35.38.

In the past 52 weeks, Seaworld Enterta share prices have been bracketed by a low of $23.12 and a high of $35.89 and are now at $35.38, 53% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.90% higher and 1.49% higher over the past week, respectively.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc is a theme park and entertainment company. The Company delivers personal, interactive and educational experiences that blend imagination with nature. SeaWorld theme parks feature a diverse array of rides, shows and other attractions.

