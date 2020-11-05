Seattle Genetics Has Returned 44.9% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (SGEN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) on March 26th, 2020 at $110.40. In approximately 2 months, Seattle Genetics has returned 44.89% as of today's recent price of $159.95.

In the past 52 weeks, Seattle Genetics share prices have been bracketed by a low of $62.90 and a high of $168.10 and are now at $159.95, 154% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 2.22% higher and 4.10% higher over the past week, respectively.

Seattle Genetics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. The Company discovers and develops monoclonal antibody-based drugs to treat cancer and related diseases. Seattle Genetics offers antibody-drug conjugate technology designed to deliver cell-killing agents directly to tumor cells. Seattle Genetics serves customers in the Pacific Northwest.

