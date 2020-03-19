Seattle Genetics Has Returned 10.0% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (SGEN)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) on February 27th, 2020 at $109.69. In approximately 3 weeks, Seattle Genetics has returned 10.00% as of today's recent price of $98.72.

Seattle Genetics share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $124.32 and a 52-week low of $62.90 and are now trading 57% above that low price at $98.72 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.47% higher and 0.78% lower over the past week, respectively.

Seattle Genetics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. The Company discovers and develops monoclonal antibody-based drugs to treat cancer and related diseases. Seattle Genetics offers antibody-drug conjugate technology designed to deliver cell-killing agents directly to tumor cells. Seattle Genetics serves customers in the Pacific Northwest.

