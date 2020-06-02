Seacor Holdings Shares Down 1.9% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (CKH)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Seacor Holdings (NYSE:CKH) on January 22nd, 2020 at $41.46. In approximately 2 weeks, Seacor Holdings has returned 1.87% as of today's recent price of $40.68.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Seacor Holdings have traded between a low of $37.41 and a high of $51.42 and are now at $40.27, which is 8% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.11% lower and 0.13% lower over the past week, respectively.

SEACOR Holdings Inc. is a global provider of marine transportation equipment and logistics services primarily servicing the U.S. and international energy and agricultural markets. SEACOR offers customers a diversified suite of services and equipment, including offshore marine, inland river, storage and handling, distribution of petroleum, chemical and agricultural commodities, and shipping.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Seacor Holdings.

Log in and add Seacor Holdings (CKH) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.