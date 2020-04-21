Seacoast Bank/Fl Shares Up 0.8% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (SBCF)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Seacoast Bank/Fl (NASDAQ:SBCF) on March 27th, 2020 at $17.87. In approximately 3 weeks, Seacoast Bank/Fl has returned 0.81% as of today's recent price of $18.01.

Over the past year, Seacoast Bank/Fl has traded in a range of $13.30 to $31.42 and is now at $18.01, 35% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.8%.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as a bank holding company. The Bank, through its subsidiaries, offers a full range of banking and investment services, including personal and business deposit products, personal, commercial, and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

