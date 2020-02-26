Seacoast Bank/Fl Down 11.7% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (SBCF)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Seacoast Bank/Fl (NASDAQ:SBCF) on January 27th, 2020 at $28.53. In approximately 1 month, Seacoast Bank/Fl has returned 11.67% as of today's recent price of $25.20.

Seacoast Bank/Fl share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $31.42 and a 52-week low of $22.35 and are now trading 13% above that low price at $25.20 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.7% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as a bank holding company. The Bank, through its subsidiaries, offers a full range of banking and investment services, including personal and business deposit products, personal, commercial, and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Seacoast Bank/Fl.

Log in and add Seacoast Bank/Fl (SBCF) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.