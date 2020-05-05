Scotts Miracle Shares Up 39.6% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (SMG)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Scotts Miracle (NYSE:SMG) on March 25th, 2020 at $92.26. In approximately 1 month, Scotts Miracle has returned 39.62% as of today's recent price of $128.80.

In the past 52 weeks, Scotts Miracle share prices have been bracketed by a low of $76.50 and a high of $131.18 and are now at $128.80, 68% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company markets branded consumer lawn and garden products, as well as a full range of products for professional horticulture. The Company manufactures and markets fertilizers, pest controls, plant foods, gardening soils, grass seed, and other products in North America and Europe. Scotts Miracle-Gro also provides lawn service in the United States.

