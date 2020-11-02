Scotts Miracle Shares Up 16.6% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (SMG)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Scotts Miracle (NYSE:SMG) on November 11th, 2019 at $104.70. In approximately 3 months, Scotts Miracle has returned 16.61% as of today's recent price of $122.09.

Scotts Miracle share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $125.27 and a 52-week low of $73.90 and are now trading 65% above that low price at $121.72 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.59% higher and 1.24% higher over the past week, respectively.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company markets branded consumer lawn and garden products, as well as a full range of products for professional horticulture. The Company manufactures and markets fertilizers, pest controls, plant foods, gardening soils, grass seed, and other products in North America and Europe. Scotts Miracle-Gro also provides lawn service in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Scotts Miracle shares.

Log in and add Scotts Miracle (SMG) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.