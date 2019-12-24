Scorpio Tankers Has Returned 88.7% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (STNG)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) on January 18th, 2019 at $20.45. In approximately 11 months, Scorpio Tankers has returned 88.72% as of today's recent price of $38.59.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Scorpio Tankers have traded between a low of $0.17 and a high of $38.76 and are now at $38.59, which is 22,602% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.0% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. operates as a shipping company. The Company provides seaborne transportation of crude oil and other petroleum products. Scorpio Tankers serves customers worldwide.

