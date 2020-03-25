Scorpio Tankers Has Returned 49.2% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (STNG)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) on January 15th, 2020 at $32.94. In approximately 2 months, Scorpio Tankers has returned 49.17% as of today's recent price of $16.74.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Scorpio Tankers have traded between a low of $12.35 and a high of $40.45 and are now at $16.74, which is 36% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 5.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. operates as a shipping company. The Company provides seaborne transportation of crude oil and other petroleum products. Scorpio Tankers serves customers worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Scorpio Tankers.

Log in and add Scorpio Tankers (STNG) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.