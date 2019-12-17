Scorpio Tankers Up 73.7% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (STNG)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) on January 18th, 2019 at $20.45. In approximately 11 months, Scorpio Tankers has returned 73.67% as of today's recent price of $35.52.

Scorpio Tankers share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $37.41 and a 52-week low of $0.16 and are now trading 22,098% above that low price at $35.52 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.9% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.1%.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. operates as a shipping company. The Company provides seaborne transportation of crude oil and other petroleum products. Scorpio Tankers serves customers worldwide.

