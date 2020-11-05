Scientific Gam-A Up 41.8% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (SGMS)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Scientific Gam-A (NASDAQ:SGMS) on April 9th, 2020 at $9.28. In approximately 1 month, Scientific Gam-A has returned 41.78% as of today's recent price of $13.15.

Over the past year, Scientific Gam-A has traded in a range of $3.76 to $31.51 and is now at $13.15, 250% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 8.2%.

Scientific Games Corporation provides gambling products and services. The Company offers technology platforms, robust systems, engaging game content, and related marketing solutions. Scientific Games serves customers worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Scientific Gam-A shares.

Log in and add Scientific Gam-A (SGMS) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.