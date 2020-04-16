Science Applicat Has Returned % Since SmarTrend Recommendation (SAIC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Science Applicat (NYSE:SAIC) on March 25th, 2020 at $62.88. In approximately 3 weeks, Science Applicat has returned 21.91% as of today's recent price of $76.65.

In the past 52 weeks, Science Applicat share prices have been bracketed by a low of $45.45 and a high of $96.80 and are now at $76.65, 69% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.

Science Applications International Corp provides consulting services. The Company offers scientific, engineering, and technology applications and solutions to solve problems. Science Applications International serves security, energy, environmental, health, and infrastructure markets worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Science Applicat.

