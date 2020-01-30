Schweitzer-Maudu Has Returned 16.9% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (SWM)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Schweitzer-Maudu (NYSE:SWM) on December 27th, 2019 at $42.01. In approximately 1 month, Schweitzer-Maudu has returned 16.92% as of today's recent price of $34.90.

In the past 52 weeks, Schweitzer-Maudu share prices have been bracketed by a low of $29.71 and a high of $46.65 and are now at $34.90, 17% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.08% lower and 1.35% lower over the past week, respectively.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. manufactures and sells fine papers to the tobacco industry. The Company also produces specialty paper products for use in other applications such as alkaline batteries, vacuum cleaner bags, business forms, and printing and packaging applications.

