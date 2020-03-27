Schweitzer-Maudu Down 38.0% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (SWM)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Schweitzer-Maudu (NYSE:SWM) on December 27th, 2019 at $42.01. In approximately 3 months, Schweitzer-Maudu has returned 37.97% as of today's recent price of $26.06.

Over the past year, Schweitzer-Maudu has traded in a range of $20.00 to $46.65 and is now at $26.06, 30% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.2%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. manufactures and sells fine papers to the tobacco industry. The Company also produces specialty paper products for use in other applications such as alkaline batteries, vacuum cleaner bags, business forms, and printing and packaging applications.

