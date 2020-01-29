Scholastic Corp Shares Down 8.3% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (SCHL)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) on January 10th, 2020 at $36.66. In approximately 3 weeks, Scholastic Corp has returned 8.29% as of today's recent price of $33.62.

Scholastic Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $45.80 and a 52-week low of $31.38 and are now trading 7% above that low price at $33.62 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.29% lower and 0.6% lower over the past week, respectively.

Scholastic Corporation is a global children's publishing, education, and media company that produces and distributes educational materials for use in school and at home. The Company provides children's books, textbooks, magazines, technology-based products, teacher materials, television programming, videos, and toys. Scholastic operates throughout the world.

