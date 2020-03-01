Scholastic Corp Shares Up 1.6% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (SCHL)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) on December 12th, 2019 at $38.06. In approximately 3 weeks, Scholastic Corp has returned 1.64% as of today's recent price of $38.68.

Scholastic Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $45.80 and a 52-week low of $31.38 and are now trading 23% above that low price at $38.68 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.2% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Scholastic Corporation is a global children's publishing, education, and media company that produces and distributes educational materials for use in school and at home. The Company provides children's books, textbooks, magazines, technology-based products, teacher materials, television programming, videos, and toys. Scholastic operates throughout the world.

