Schlumberger Ltd Down 53.0% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (SLB)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) on January 21st, 2020 at $37.31. In approximately 2 months, Schlumberger Ltd has returned 53.04% as of today's recent price of $17.52.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Schlumberger Ltd have traded between the current low of $12.91 and a high of $48.88 and are now at $17.52. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.8%.

Schlumberger Limited is an oil services company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a wide range of services, including technology, project management, and information solutions to the international petroleum industry as well as advanced acquisition and data processing surveys.

