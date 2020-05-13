SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) on April 7th, 2020 at $29.80. In approximately 1 month, Southern Copper has returned 13.78% as of today's recent price of $33.90.

In the past 52 weeks, Southern Copper share prices have been bracketed by a low of $23.43 and a high of $44.82 and are now at $33.90, 45% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Southern Copper Corporation conducts mining operations in Peru and Mexico. The Company owns and operates open pit mines and metallurgical complexes that produce copper, molybdenum, zinc, and precious metals.

