Scansource Inc Down 52.5% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (SCSC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Scansource Inc (NASDAQ:SCSC) on January 10th, 2020 at $35.82. In approximately 2 months, Scansource Inc has returned 52.53% as of today's recent price of $17.00.

Scansource Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $39.14 and the current low of $14.55 and are currently at $17.00 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.9%.

ScanSource, Inc. is a value-added wholesale distributor of specialty technology products to the reseller market. The Company provides automatic identification and point-of-sale products, as well as telephony and computer telephony integration products. ScanSource distributes its products in the United States and internationally.

