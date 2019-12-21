Scansource Inc Up 24.4% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (SCSC)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Scansource Inc (NASDAQ:SCSC) on September 10th, 2019 at $30.50. In approximately 3 months, Scansource Inc has returned 24.38% as of today's recent price of $37.93.

Scansource Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $40.55 and the current low of $0.00 and are currently at $0.00 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.04% higher and 2.69% higher over the past week, respectively.

ScanSource, Inc. is a value-added wholesale distributor of specialty technology products to the reseller market. The Company provides automatic identification and point-of-sale products, as well as telephony and computer telephony integration products. ScanSource distributes its products in the United States and internationally.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Scansource Inc shares.

Log in and add Scansource Inc (SCSC) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.