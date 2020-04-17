Sba Comm Corp (SBAC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Sba Comm Corp (NASDAQ:SBAC) on March 26th, 2020 at $255.32. In approximately 3 weeks, Sba Comm Corp has returned 20.91% as of today's recent price of $308.70.

Sba Comm Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $314.84 and a 52-week low of $193.91 and are now trading 59% above that low price at $308.24 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.4%.

SBA Communications Corporation owns and operates wireless communications infrastructure in the United States. The Company offers site leasing and development, construction, and consulting services. SBA Communications leases antenna space on its multi-tenant towers to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

