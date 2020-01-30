Sba Comm Corp Up 3.2% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (SBAC)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Sba Comm Corp (NASDAQ:SBAC) on November 20th, 2019 at $241.67. In approximately 2 months, Sba Comm Corp has returned 3.18% as of today's recent price of $249.34.

In the past 52 weeks, Sba Comm Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $175.17 and a high of $270.42 and are now at $249.35, 42% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.

SBA Communications Corporation owns and operates wireless communications infrastructure in the United States. The Company offers site leasing and development, construction, and consulting services. SBA Communications leases antenna space on its multi-tenant towers to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Sba Comm Corp shares.

Log in and add Sba Comm Corp (SBAC) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.