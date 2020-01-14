Sarepta Therapeu Shares Up 47.5% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (SRPT)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Sarepta Therapeu (NASDAQ:SRPT) on October 4th, 2019 at $87.38. In approximately 3 months, Sarepta Therapeu has returned 47.48% as of today's recent price of $128.86.

Sarepta Therapeu share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $158.80 and a 52-week low of $72.05 and are now trading 79% above that low price at $128.86 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.3%.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of unique RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of both rare and infectious diseases. The Company offers its products to the medical industry in countries around the world.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Sarepta Therapeu shares.

Log in and add Sarepta Therapeu (SRPT) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.