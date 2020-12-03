Sapiens Intl Down 22.8% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (SPNS)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Sapiens Intl (NASDAQ:SPNS) on February 26th, 2020 at $24.33. In approximately 2 weeks, Sapiens Intl has returned 22.80% as of today's recent price of $18.78.

In the past 52 weeks, Sapiens Intl share prices have been bracketed by a low of $13.48 and a high of $26.86 and are now at $18.78, 39% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.30% higher and 0.87% lower over the past week, respectively.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. is a global provider of information technology (IT) solutions. The Company's solutions modernize business processes and enable insurance organizations and other companies to adapt quickly to change. Sapiens modular solutions align IT with the business demands for speed, flexibility, and efficiency.

